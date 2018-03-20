LONDON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 03/20/18 -- Editors Note: A photo for this release is available on the Canadian Press picture wire via Marketwire.

Crafty Elk Distillery Ltd., today announced the formation of a Canada-wide distribution and sales partnership for its Crafty Elk hard juice beverage with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, North America's largest wine and spirits distributor.

"We are very excited to partner with Southern Glazer's in Canada," said Greg Gilliland, CEO and founder of Crafty Elk. "We are looking forward to a long-lasting, fruitful relationship."

A unique product, Crafty Elk offers a clean beverage that is certified organic with no preservatives and no artificial flavours. With beneficial super-ingredients such as goji berry, turmeric, ginger and prickly pear and significantly less sugar and calories, it has high appeal to today's health-conscious consumer.

Crafty Elk is made with an organic premium vodka, sourced from Piedmont Italy, where the manufacturing practice is unparalleled. Crafty Elk maintains the highest possible quality control and manufacturing protocols. With distinctive flavour combinations such as cranberry/blueberry & acai, and mango & honey, Crafty Elk aims to strike the perfect balance between fresh aroma and taste profile, capturing the essence of nature's miracles.

"This agreement will allow us to get Crafty Elk into the hands of our customers more easily, and grow the brand across the country," said Gilliland. Crafty Elk has plans to expand into California and Florida in the near future.

"We are very excited to partner with Crafty Elk Distillery in Canada," said Allison Graham, Vice-President of Marketing and Business Development for Southern Glazer's in Canada. "The brand fits well within our portfolio of premium brands and expands our business within the popular ready-to-drink category in Canada."

Crafty Elk earned Southern Glazer's attention through its aggressive and highly successful market introduction in Ontario in the summer of 2017, where it sold out at numerous craft beer, wine and spirit festivals.

"Ontario has been our proving ground, but we're just getting started," Gilliland said. "Having established pathways for manufacture, distribution and retail, we plan to expand immediately into Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia."

About Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is North America's largest wine and spirits distributor, and the preeminent data insights company for alcoholic beverages. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more than 20,000 team members. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly.

About Crafty Elk

Crafty Elk Distilling Ltd., based in London, Ontario, Canada was founded in January, 2017 by Greg Gilliland, a pharmaceutical scientist and a health advocate of complementary and alternative medicine. Crafty Elk is a ready-to-drink craft alcohol beverage that provides the customer with smart alternatives, while still allowing them to enjoy alcohol. It's market introduction in Ontario in the summer of 2017 was a great success, with an average pull rate of 20 cases per week while selling only online in the exclusive Products of the World online market of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario.

Visual Elements

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YnRWdO0AR5E

craftyelk.com

southernglazers.com

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/CPiCraftyElk0320.jpg

Contacts:

Contact: Greg Gilliland

CEO & Founder

Crafty Elk Distillery

Phone 647-968-5192

greg@craftyelk.com

http://craftyelk.com



Contact: Allison Graham

VP-Marketing & Bus, Development

Southern Glazer's

Phone 647.984.6169

Allison.graham@sgws.com

http://southernglazers.com



