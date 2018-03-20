

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rose sharply Tuesday as tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia threatened supplies from the region.



Concerns about Venezuelan output also fueled today's rally.



May WTI crude, the new front-month contract, settled at $63.54, up $1.41, or 2.3%.



U.S. oil inventories data is expected over the next two days. The API's industry report is due this afternoon, followed by the EIA report tomorrow. Stockpiles have been rising over the past three weeks.



Traders will be paying attention to gasoline supplies as well. A huge drop in U.S. gas inventories occurred last wek, setting the table for refinery demand in the coming weeks.



Russia said Monday it is committed to seeing its pact with OPEC through to completion. They may even prolong cuts into 2019.



