Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Sodium Sulfate Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of sodium sulfate and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The demand for sodium sulfate is highly dependent on end-use industries such as detergents, automotive, pulp and paper, glass making, and textiles," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, there is a high use of sodium sulfate in the textile industry where it is used as a textile dye," added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Sodium Sulfate Market:

Value-added service offerings by suppliers

Increase in R&D spend

Adoption of anhydrous crystallization system

Value-added service offerings by suppliers:

Suppliers in this market space are now offering an extensive portfolio of services including the delivery of sodium sulfate to it's end-users. They offer several value-added services including assistance in selecting the appropriate grade of sodium sulfate, providing logistics support, offering customized packaging and formulation, and sample preparation and testing services. Therefore, there is a higher preference among the buyers to engage with suppliers that provide value-added services as it becomes a one-stop solution for them. It also helps them in reducing the overall procurement cost.

Increase in R&D spend:

Leading suppliers of sodium sulfate have increased their spend on R&D, as it assists them in providing industry-specific grades based on end-use applications. Moreover, it helps the buyers in meeting the end-use requirements and regulations imposed by ECHA in Europe and FDA and EPA in the US. Also, it increases the buyers' opportunity to avail industry-specific products.

Adoption of anhydrous crystallization system:

Several technical innovations in this market space are aimed at improving the processing and extraction of sodium sulfate. This has prompted many suppliers to collaborate with technology providers to optimize their operational efficiency. Moreover, the adoption of such systems helps suppliers to increase the overall efficiency while ensuring the maintenance of optimum quality.

