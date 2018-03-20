KRA INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Kraton Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of investors who purchased Kraton Corporation ("Kraton") (NYSE: KRA) securities between October 25, 2017 and February 21, 2018 .

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kraton was transitioning customers to Brazilian-produced Cariflex even though certain customers had already rejected that product; (2) Kraton's Brazilian-produced Cariflex was available to customers when in fact certain customers had already rejected that product; (3) Kraton lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about Kraton's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Kraton, you have until April 27, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

