RIOT INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Riot Blockchain, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 18, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of investors who purchased Riot Blockchain, Inc. ("Riot Blockchain") (NASDAQ: RIOT) securities between October 4, 2017 and February 15, 2018 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/riot-blockchain-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) despite statements to the contrary, Riot Blockchain's principle executive offices were not in Colorado, but rather in Florida in the same location as shareholder Barry C. Honig, who had a previous working relationship with CEO and Chairman John O'Rourke; (2) Riot Blockchain never intended to hold its Annual General Meetings scheduled for December 28, 2017 and February 1, 2018; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about Riot's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Riot Blockchain you have until April 18, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/riot-blockchain-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong