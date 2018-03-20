Silkeborg, 2018-03-20 21:03 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Annual General Meeting, the annual report and the financial statements for 2017 were approved as was the Supervisory Board's proposal for the application of profit.



The Supervisory Board's motion to the effect that the Bank be authorised to acquire Jyske Bank shares was adopted.



The motions proposed by the Supervisory Board under item d. of the agenda were all adopted.



Elected as new Shareholders' Representative by members in general meeting was Mogens Grüner (Værløse). The 32 Shareholders' Representatives who sought re-election were all re-elected.



The Supervisory Board's motion under item e.2. of the agenda that no member of the Supervisory Board be elected under this item was adopted.



Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as Jyske Bank's auditors.



At the subsequent meeting of Shareholders' Representatives, Philip Baruch was re-elected to the Supervisory Board.





Yours faithfully,



Jyske Bank



Contact person: Erik Q. Hansen, Head of Communications and Marketing, tel.: +45 89 89 20 06.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=669413