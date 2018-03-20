Russian Export Center: Russia and the UAE Discussed the Prospects of Export of Russian Forest Products at Dubai WoodShow 2018

DUBAI, UAE, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Russian enterprises presented their products at the international woodworking industry exhibition Dubai WoodShow 2018. The exhibition was held from 12 to 14 March in Dubai - a joint stand, organized by Russian Export Center, was visited by more than a thousand participants and guests from three dozen countries, including the states of the Persian Gulf, India, Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States.

"The products of the Russian timber industry are of high quality, thanks to which they compete with the best world standards on equal terms. In general, according to experts, in 2017, the volume of exports of goods of the Russian timber industry amounted to 673 billion rubles, which is 19 billion rubles more than for the previous year. We aim to continue work to develop the export potential of the timber industry," said Victor Evtukhov, the State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

To discuss the prospects of the investment potential and export of Russian products of the timber industry complex, representatives of Russian enterprises met with Mohammed Hamdan al-Zaabi, Director of the Trade Promotion and Investment Department at the Ministry of Economy of the UAE. The representative of the UAE stated about the interest they have in cooperation with Russia; the parties planned a joint round table on investments and visit of partners to Russian enterprises for detailed study of products lines.

Russian companies presented the latest samples of plywood, chipboard, OSB and MDF, glued and LVL-beams, wall panels, furniture panels and components, andsawmill products. Interest in the Russian line of modern wood processing products is high - the enterprises held more than one hundred and fifty negotiations. An agreement was reached on the supply of flooring for the scaffolding to Kuwait by Modern Iumber Technology Ltd. (Utralam TM) to the amount of $ 500,000; preliminary applications were received for the products of other Russian exhibitors.

As Elena Smirnova, Head of timber industry export of Russian Export Center, said: "Russian participation in Dubai WoodShow 2018 shows mutual interest of Russian and foreign timber enterprises in effective cooperation. Our manufacturers have managed to get new ways to foreign markets having successfully agreed on various formats of joint venture."

Russian companies note the benefits of working as part of a joint stand. Kraslesinvest JSC: "The products of Russian enterprises are difficult not to be recognized even against the background of hundreds of other participants. We feel big interest and loyalty of foreign partners thanks to the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation". "100 business cards have already been distributed on the first day, and new ones were ordered in Dubai," notes arepresentative of Forestry Holding "Altailes" Ltd.

Participation in the exhibition Dubai WoodShow 2018 is aimed at promoting Russian timber construction materials in the international market, developing the export potential of Russia, the priority of which is to increase the share of non-resource exports.

