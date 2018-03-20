CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV), a leading provider of chemical vapor deposition systems and materials, announced today that its subsidiary CVD Materials Corporation through its Tantaline CVD group has entered into an agreement with ME-Metals Technologies ("ME-Metals") to market CVD's Tantaline anti-corrosion tantalum surface treatment services across The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and Switzerland.

This is Tantaline CVD's first distributor in Europe and is part of CVD's global growth strategy to deliver quality corrosion resistant applications and components to more industrial companies around the world through immediate replies and rapid turnaround.

Emanuel Lakios, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of CVD Equipment Corporation stated, "We are pleased to have ME-Metals as one of our global distribution agents and expect the relationship to fuel the development of additional applications."

ME-Metals has 25 years experience in the corrosion-resistant equipment and tools industry with its production facility centrally positioned in Western Europe. Its location allows the accessibility, on-site support, and communication which demanding engineering applications require.

ME-Metals is a company with new ideas, based on efficiency, innovation, and quality. Tantaline is a new product for them, aligned with the vision and strategy of their Company.

Mat Hurkxkens, owner and CEO of ME-Metals Technologies stated, "We are proud to become the official Distributor of Tantaline CVD. With this new product we see great potential and opportunities in European business."

About CVD Equipment Corporation

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications. This equipment is used by its customers to research, design, and manufacture these materials or coatings for aerospace engine components, medical implants, semiconductors, solar cells, smart glass, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, LEDs, MEMS, and other applications. Through its application laboratory, the Company provides process development support and process startup assistance with the focus on enabling tomorrow's technologies. Its wholly owned subsidiary CVD Materials Corporation provides advanced materials and metal surface treatments and coatings to serve demanding applications in the electronic, biomedical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and many other industrial markets.

About Tantaline CVD

Tantaline CVD is a producer of surface alloys for corrosion resistance in harsh environments. Through its innovative tantalum surface alloy technology, Tantaline delivers the most corrosion resistant coating that is commercially available today. With superior corrosion performance and affordability compared to nickel alloys, titanium, and zirconium metals, Tantaline helps businesses, ranging from global manufacturers to laboratories, reduce costs, increase productivity, and improve safety. The Tantaline treatment expertise is applicable in industries such as chemical processing, pharmaceutical, mining, oil gas, and energy industries.

About ME-Metals Technologies

ME-Metals Technologies is an established company active in the field of corrosion-resistant materials. ME-Metals offer services and products in various industries, including the galvanic and chemical industries. The commitment to the client's project creates a confidential bond that leads to a win-win situation.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by CVD Equipment Corporation) contains statements that are forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements, "as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward looking information involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or anticipated by management. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among other factors, conditions, success of CVD Equipment Corporation's growth and sales strategies, the possibility of customer changes in delivery schedules, cancellation of orders, potential delays in product shipments, delays in obtaining inventory parts from suppliers and failure to satisfy customer acceptance requirements.

