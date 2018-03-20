Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Oil Spill Solutions Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the utilities industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of oil spill solutions and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The demand for oil spill solutions is highly dependent on the growth of the oil and gas industry," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, the supply market for oil spill solutions is consolidated with the top three global suppliers like Oil Spill Response, Polyeco, and Lamor dominating around 50% of the market share," added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Oil Spill Solutions Market:

Increase in adoption of bioremediation process to provide oil spill solutions

The rise in new technologies such as sensitivity mapping in oil spill solutions

Suppliers are entering into joint ventures for oil spill solutions

Increase in adoption of bioremediation process to provide oil spill solutions:

Globally, there is an increase in the adoption of bioremediation process for oil spill treatment, as it helps in fastening the natural clean-up process. This process makes use of the naturally occurring organisms such as decomposers and green plants to clean-up oil spills, as it helps to break down hazardous substances into less toxic or nontoxic materials. Moreover, this process also requires less labor and equipment when compared with the other traditional methods.

The rise in new technologies such as sensitivity mapping in oil spill solutions:

There is a rise in the adoption of new technologies such as sensitivity mapping in oil spill solutions. This is mainly because sensitivity maps offer essential information to oil spill solution suppliers in terms of environmentally-sensitive areas. They also provide information on the customized use of workforce and equipment based on the physical characteristics of a geographical region.

Suppliers are entering into joint ventures for oil spill solutions:

Leading suppliers in this market space are willing to consolidate their market presence in terms of providing a comprehensive solution to buyers. This has led to increased joint ventures with regional suppliers. Moreover, engaging in joint ventures assists buyers in utilizing the expertise from both suppliers via a single contractual engagement through the JV firm.

