

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - The Argentinean government asked again for exemption of import duties imposed by the United States on steel and aluminum. The request came during a meeting between Argentinean Minister Nicolas Dujovne and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held in Buenos Aires, at the sidelines of the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of the G-20.



Argentinean officials are trying to convince American authorities to exempt the South American country from the duties since U.S. President Donald Trump announced the move, two weeks ago, spreading fears of a world trade war.



Argentina argues that its share of steel and aluminum sales in the North American market is low. In effect, the country's exports represent 0.6% of the steel and 2.3% of the aluminum of all the imports that the United States makes in both products.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX