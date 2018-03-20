

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $1.02 billion, or $3.72 per share. This was higher than $0.63 billion, or $2.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $16.5 billion. This was up from $15.0 billion last year.



FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.02 Bln. vs. $0.63 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 61.9% -EPS (Q3): $3.72 vs. $2.30 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 61.7% -Revenue (Q3): $16.5 Bln vs. $15.0 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.90 - $18.30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX