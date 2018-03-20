

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday see February numbers for credit card spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In January, credit card spending was down 0.6 percent on month and up 4.6 percent on year.



Australia will see February numbers for skilled vacancies and for the Westpac leading economic index.



In January, skilled vacancies climbed 1.2 percent on month, while the leading index sank 0.24 percent on month.



Malaysia will release February data for consumer prices; in January, inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Wednesday for the Vernal Equinox and will re-open on Thursday.



