

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has tracked higher in consecutive trading days, gathering more than 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,290-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with bargain hunting expected after days of heavy selling - also aided by a jump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up, and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and oil companies.



For the day, the index gained 11.39 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 3,290.64 after trading between 3,252.43 and 3,292.57. The Shenzhen Composite Index collected 4.28 points or 0.23 percent to end at 1,872.33.



Among the actives, Bank of Communications added 0.16 percent, while Bank of China climbed 0.97 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China soared 2.03 percent, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.49 percent, China Construction Bank perked 1.00 percent, China Life shed 0.88 percent, Ping An picked up 0.38 percent, PetroChina jumped 1.25 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) surged 3.64 percent and China Vanke fell 0.76 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks saw mild upside on Tuesday, reversing the damage from the two previous sessions.



The Dow added 116.36 points or 0.47 percent to 24,727.27, while the NASDAQ gained 20.06 points or 0.27 percent to 7,364.30 and the S&P was up 4.02 points or 0.15 percent to 2,7167.94.



The retrained trade came as investors remained nervous about numerous geopolitical flashpoints, turnover in the Trump Administration and Wednesday's U.S. interest rate decision.



With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, traders will keep an eye on the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for future rate hikes. New Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's first press conference as head of the central bank is also likely to attract considerable attention.



Crude oil futures rose sharply Tuesday as tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia threatened supplies from the region. Concerns about Venezuelan output also fueled the rally. May WTI crude, the new front-month contract, settled at $63.54, up $1.41 or 2.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX