

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. said that it would suspend certain autonomous-vehicle testing operations on public roads after an Uber Technologies Inc. self-driving car struck and killed a pedestrian in Arizona.



The Japanese auto maker said it has 'decided to temporarily pause our Chauffeur mode testing on public roads' in California and Michigan, but the move doesn't affect similar operations in Japan.



Toyota said it is concerned that the Uber 'incident may have an emotional effect on our test drivers.'



Uber has also suspended its autonomous-vehicle testing.



'We do not have plans to change our testing operations at this point,' a Ford Motor Co. spokesman reportedly said. General Motors Co., didn't comment on any plans to alter its testing procedures, and reportedly said it plans to 'commercially launch' autonomous cars in dense urban environments next year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX