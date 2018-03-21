A/W 2018 Shenzhen Fashion Week: Esa Liang's Latest Collection Borrows from her Grandma's Wardrobe to Blend the Old with the New

SHENZHEN, China, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 18, fashion designer Esa Liang attended 2018 Shenzhen Fashion Week (Autumn/Winter) where she displayed her latest collection themed "Grandma's Home." Based on her childhood memories, Ms Liang blended the classical with the contemporary in creating her designs, delivering to the fashion show a collection that reveled in its contrasts. Esa asks the customer to explore the traditional home where her grandmother lived and the fantastic wardrobe that was part and parcel of this home. The home and the wardrobe are the story behind her latest collection and the story that Esa wants everyone to hear.

Fashion is not only about how to dress, but also a way to express oneself and move beyond the preconceived notions that one has about oneself. "You must be different!" This is the mantra of Esa Liang, one of China's leading homegrown designer brands. The exaggerated use of dark colors, the rebelliousness, yet, with an undertone of fear, going as far as emanating a hint of paranoia, reflect the designer's definition of herself. Ms. Liang, who has always highlighted that which makes a person different and unique, chose "Grandma's Home" as the theme of the collection, heightening the contrast. Starting with her birthplace- her grandmother's old house in a traditional Chaoshan village -as the jumping off point from which she remembered her childhood, Ms. Liang combined the old with the contemporary, highlighting the differences while, at the same time, striving to find the delicate balance. Many details of the old house, such as the hollowed-out furniture, the carved door frames, the ancestral temple and lanterns, inspired her during the design phase. To match the theme, Ms. Liang incorporated a nationalistic style into the dresses while adding silver accessories and other props, imbuing the collection with a retro feeling, yet one that preserved the sought-after balance and harmony. The collection showcased the widest range of colors since the brand's inception five years ago, stepping up from the black and white that she preferred in her youth, to her current preference for a full panoply of color. Ms. Liang said that 30 years old is the best age to be, as one would no longer think of doing anything without considering the consequences. Her brand and team have matured over the last five years. In addition to what she has learned as a result of her work, more importantly, she is now more open-minded and rational in her thinking. Ms. Liang and her dresses may not blow you away at the first sight, but they won't disappoint once you have had a chance to experience them. She has retold the story of her grandmother's traditional home through the language of fashion.

