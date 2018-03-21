Boyden Focuses on Expansion in Nordic Region

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier global leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries, today is announcing transitional changes to its team in Denmark effective 1 July, 2018.

Boyden's offices in Sweden, Finland and Norway have experienced significant growth recently, and in support of this growth, Boyden anticipates sharing news on an expansion to the capabilities and expertise in the firm's Denmark office in the near future.

"Our clients in the region have come to expect our world-class talent advisory and leadership expertise to help them achieve their growth objectives," said Katarina Brixéus, a Managing Partner of Boyden Sweden. She added, "We will continue to expand our on-the-ground capabilities to meet the aggressive goals of our clients in the region and globally."

"Continually expanding the Nordic team in each of our regional offices with deeper sector knowledge and greater expertise in our executive search and advisory service offerings will ensure greater success for our clients across the region as well as in other markets they are pursuing," added Erkki Panula, a Managing Partner of Boyden Finland.

The Boyden Nordic team is focused on adding additional expertise in key growth sectors within the region, including all major industry sectors as well as Private Equity, Professional Services and Board Services, while maintaining the client centric focus that has made the firm successful in the region and across the globe.

"In a rapidly changing business environment, companies are adjusting their management choices and human capital plans to accommodate shifts in the markets," said Kjetil Haug-Nodeland, a Managing Partner of Boyden Norway. "We will continue to focus on strengthening our capabilities across the region. Since joining Boyden four years ago, our Norwegian partner team has found that Boyden's strategy and culture provides the optimal fit for our client's own expansion and leadership strategies."

