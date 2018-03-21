Toyota Hilux



Conceived by Toyota as a joint successor model integrating the Briska with the Light Stout, the Hilux debuted in March 1968 as a new bonnet-type truck with Hino Motors, Ltd., in charge of development and production.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ToyotaHiLux..jpgToyota HiluxThe Hilux has its roots in the truck format, and the starting point of its development to date has been an emphasis on its toughness as a workhorse whose practical utility makes it ideally suited as a commercial vehicle.However harsh the road conditions you encounter, you can always be sure of getting there with the Hilux, whose mission is to protect human life and support human livelihoods'The Hilux is a vital partner for me'. Its owner smiles and pats the Hilux body almost as if he were patting a workmate on the shoulder. When you work with it, it becomes part of your life. A partner to rely on--that's the kind of vehicle we want the Hilux to be.Aiming for reliability, durability, and strong performance in tough road conditions, we put our test vehicles through round after round of 'breakdown testing' to trial them to the edge of destruction. The volcanic wilderness of Iceland is one of the places where they have proved their toughness.It's got to look good! Adaptable to leisure, motor sports, or just looking cool, versatility with a tough center is the beauty of the Hilux.