sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,273 Euro		+0,002
+0,74 %
WKN: A0ER51 ISIN: CH0019624805 Ticker-Symbol: E5C 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYRIAD GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MYRIAD GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,24
0,274
08:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MYRIAD GROUP AG
MYRIAD GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MYRIAD GROUP AG0,273+0,74 %