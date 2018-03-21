INGENICO: Ingenico rolls out its pan-European omnichannel payment solution for ADEO

Press release Paris,

21 March 2018

Ingenico rolls out its pan-European omnichannel payment solution for ADEO

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, has been chosen by ADEO to roll out its pan-European omnichannel payment acceptance solution. This solution will allow the centralized management of ADEO's transactions, both in-store and online, across several European countries.



ADEO, the European leader on the DIY market, encompasses prestigious brands such as Leroy Merlin, Bricoman or Zodio. The Ingenico solution will ensure a quick and consistent roll-out for 14 of the network's brands, in 9 different countries. This solution is based on:

the Lane/5000 terminal of the TETRA range: designed for large retailers, this terminal is PCI PTS 4.x certified, and allows interactive services to be offered at the point of sale using HTML5 technology,

the in-store payment services, secured through point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and certified against the most recent local and European NEXO standards,

the online payment services, with a unique portfolio of local payment methods, a customized user experience (pages and payment methods offered based on the customer profile) and fraud detection services,

the omnichannel payment services, centralizing both online and in-store payment flows, and allowing ADEO to implement an omnichannel customer experience.

Ingenico offers ADEO advanced, consistent and secure payment solutions, centralizing and simplifying its financial reporting, and optimizing the processing costs of its acquisition flows.

"We are delighted that ADEO has chosen Ingenico to update its infrastructure with a secure, omnichannel and pan-European electronic payment solution. It is a key decision which will be of benefit to all consumers, and also therefore to the image and effectiveness of all ADEO brands", said Jacques Behr, EVP Enterprise for Ingenico's Retail Business Unit. "This partnership is testament to our ability to use the strength of our geographical network and our in-store and online payment networks for the benefit of merchants".

"We were won over by the strong multi-local presence, the extent of the offer and Ingenico's ability to manage projects on a European scale", added ADEO. "This partnership allows us to roll out our payment solution quickly, and to make the omnichannel customer journey a reality".

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

About ADEO

ADEO, 3rd in the world home improvement market and No. 1 in Europe, encompasses 32 companies, found in all market segments, supplying individuals and professionals in the home, living environment and DIY sectors.

Within ADEO, these companies evolve based on a shared purpose: to improve the home by offering an ever greater service to an ever greater number of people around the world.

Serving 440 million customers living in 12 countries, its 100,000 employees are brought together around human values, know-how and shared experiences. Together their turnover for 2017 was a steadily increasing 22 billion euros inc. tax.

www.adeo.com (http://www.adeo.com)

