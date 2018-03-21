

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence improved marginally in March, while spending growth moderated further in January, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The consumer sentiment came in at 24 in March versus 23 in the preceding month.



In March, the opinion about the economic climate was slightly more positive, while willingness to buy remained unchanged.



In an another report, the statistical office revealed that consumer spending growth eased to 0.7 percent in January from 1.3 percent in December.



The slowdown was mainly because consumers consumed much less gas in January than a year earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX