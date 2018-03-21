Dr. Christine Roy-Duval will be responsible for the clinical development of products in the company's portfolio and the VALBIOTIS Market Access strategy

The Company has tripled its staff since June 2017, with 30 employees as of 1 March 2018

VALBIOTIS (Paris:ALVAL) (FR0013254851 ALVAL PEA/SME eligible), a French Research Development company committed to fighting against metabolic diseases, to prevention and to scientific innovation, has appointed Dr. Christine Roy-Duval as Director of Development and Medical Affairs, effective as of 1 March 2018.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Christine Roy-Duval to VALBIOTIS. A leading expert in the pharmaceuticals sector, Dr. Roy-Duval has acquired extensive international experience in Research and Development. Her background in the industry is invaluable to our company, which strives to develop products backed by very strong clinical evidence in order to obtain bold health claims in Europe and North America, and a potential reimbursement status from private insurance companies. Her contribution to our teams will be a great asset in reaching these objectives. Her expertise in the field of diabetes and cardiometabolic diseases is backed by a strong commitment to proposing effective prevention strategies, an approach at the core of our strategy," explains Sébastien Peltier, CEO of VALBIOTIS.

Within the fast development of VALBIOTIS, Dr. Roy-Duval will be responsible for Medical Affairs, with the primary mission to lead the clinical development of the product portfolio in relation with the relevant health authorities, namely the FDA (the United States Food and Drug Administration). She will also be at the helm of the Market Access strategy to obtain reimbursement status from private insurance companies, particularly for VALEDIA. She will also help to build relations between VALBIOTIS and the medical and healthcare professionals community.

Dr. Christine Roy-Duval on her appointment: "Prevention is a key component of the fight against cardiometabolic diseases around the world. I am happy to bring my experience to VALBIOTIS to help develop a new type of product designed to reduce the risk factors of these diseases. VALBIOTIS is a young company dedicated to a scientific and human project, which I fully support and which has all the tools necessary to succeed.

Prior to joining VALBIOTIS, Dr. Roy-Duval served as International Clinical Investigation Director for SANOFI's Diabetes since 2011. In this role, she contributed to the successful registration of two drugs developed to treat type-2 diabetes, particularly in the United States, Canada, China and Europe.

In addition to her internationally renowned expertise in Research and Development, Dr. Roy-Duval brings to the table more than 29 years of experience with various major pharmaceutical industry players (Synthelabo, Rhône-Poulenc Rorer, Aventis Pharma, SANOFI), where she held several senior and leadership positions. Her in-depth knowledge of drug development and market authorization processes, combined with 10 years of specialized experience in Clinical Development in the field of diabetes and metabolic diseases, is a major asset for VALBIOTIS's development and for marketing the various products in its portfolio.

Christine Roy-Duval is a Doctor of Medicine, a graduate of the Paris V Faculty of Medicine. She obtained her PhD from Paris XI University and a degree in dietetics and nutrition from the Paris V Faculty of Pharmacy. Her work has been published in international journals, including Diabetes Care, in collaboration with global opinion leaders in diabetology. She has also written scientific communications for various international congresses, such as EASD1 and ADA2. While making strides in the industry, Dr. Roy-Duval continued to practice medicine.

Staff has tripled since the Initial Public Offering, mostly in R&D and with perfect parity

The appointment of Dr. Christine Roy-Duval brings the number of full-time company employees up to 30. Implemented in June 2017, this major capacity-building and structuration endeavor focuses mainly on Research and Development, which now represents 72% of the total workforce. The Company now has aboard its team a Doctor in Medicine, 8 third-cycle PhDs in sciences and 2 doctorates.

_______________

1 European Association for the Study of Diabetes: www.easd.org

2 American Diabetes Association: http://www.diabetes.org/

ABOUT VALBIOTIS

VALBIOTIS is a French Research Development company committed to fighting against metabolic diseases, to prevention and to scientific innovation. Its products are made for manufacturers in the agri-food and pharmaceutical industries. VALBIOTIS particularly focuses on solutions to prevent type 2 diabetes, NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis), obesity and cardiovascular diseases.

VALBIOTIS was founded in La Rochelle in early 2014 and has formed numerous partnerships with top academic centers in France and abroad, including the La Rochelle University, the CNRS and the Clermont Auvergne University located in Clermont-Ferrand, where the company opened a second office. These agreements enable it to benefit from a considerable leverage effect since it was set up thanks, in particular, to the experts and technical partners mobilized for these projects. VALBIOTIS is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and received the "Innovative Company" status accorded by BPI France. VALBIOTIS has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs by obtaining support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Find out more about VALBIOTIS:

http://valbiotis.com/

Name: VALBIOTIS

ISIN code: FR0013254851

Mnemonic Code: ALVAL

