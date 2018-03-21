

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L), a provider of human resources solutions, said that the strong cash generation of its underlying businesses underpins its programme of strategic investments while also continuing to reward shareholders with attractive capital returns.



The company noted that it is creating exciting opportunities for the Group to launch new solutions in adjacent markets.It is investing to capitalise on these trends, both in terms of leveraging new technologies within its core services and in its growing suite of digital HR platforms, such as Adia, YOSS and Vettery. The Group's strategy will create increasing differentiation versus traditional competitors and expand its addressable markets, thus accelerating organic revenue growth. The digital transformation will also improve productivity and add higher-margin revenue streams, enhancing the Group's EBITA margin.



For 2017, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 2.50 Swiss francs per share, an increase of 4%, and a share buyback of 150 million euros. The Group remains committed to a progressive dividend policy and will maintain its dividend per share at least in-line with the prior year, even in a cyclical downturn.



