GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Annual Report 2017 and proposed dividend

The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA (OSE:HEX) has approved the financial statements for 2017.

The Board of Directors has proposed to the annual general meeting a dividend of NOK 0.30 per share. The annual general meeting will be held 19 April 2018.

The 2017 annual report for Hexagon Composites ASA is attached, and is also published on www.hexagon.no.

For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagon.no

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagon.no

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon Composites delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. We are adapting our leading composite pressure vessel technology for a wide range of mobility and storage applications. The energy transition towards a low-carbon society is constantly opening up exciting growth opportunities for us.

For more information, please visit www.hexagon.no

Follow us on Twitter: @HexagonASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
HEX Annual Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/132600/R/2177686/840342.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)