Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, March 20
To: Company Announcements
Date: 21 March 2018
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
Subject: Director Declaration
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
In accordance with the requirement of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited announces that Ms Sally-Ann Farnon, a non-executive director, has informed the Company that she was appointed to the Board of Real Estate Credit Investments PCC Ltd and the Board of BH Global Limited.
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Mike Nokes
Tel: 07883 078002
Fax: 01481 745186