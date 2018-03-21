sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.03.2018 | 08:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, March 20

To: Company Announcements

Date: 21 March 2018

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Director Declaration

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

In accordance with the requirement of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited announces that Ms Sally-Ann Farnon, a non-executive director, has informed the Company that she was appointed to the Board of Real Estate Credit Investments PCC Ltd and the Board of BH Global Limited.



All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Mike Nokes
Tel: 07883 078002
Fax: 01481 745186


© 2018 PR Newswire