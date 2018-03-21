Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Director Declaration

To: Company Announcements

Date: 21 March 2018

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Director Declaration

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

In accordance with the requirement of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited announces that Ms Sally-Ann Farnon, a non-executive director, has informed the Company that she was appointed to the Board of Real Estate Credit Investments PCC Ltd and the Board of BH Global Limited.





All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Mike Nokes

Tel: 07883 078002

Fax: 01481 745186

