

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Wednesday as the dollar firmed up against major currencies on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 25 basis points when it concludes its two-day policy meeting later in the day. Today's decision bears additional significance as it's Jerome Powell's first press conference as Fed chair.



Investors also look ahead to the Bank of England's monetary policy announcement on Thursday, although no changes are expected.



Asian stocks are mostly higher, but volumes remained muted ahead of the looming Fed rate hike. Japanese markets are closed to mark the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.



Crude oil futures extended gains after rising over 2 percent overnight as tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia threatened supplies from the region.



U.S. stocks rose overnight as a rise in oil prices to three-week highs boosted energy stocks, helping offset trade-war worries and a Facebook data breach scandal. The Dow rose half a percent, the S&P 500 inched up 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.3 percent.



European markets fluctuated on Tuesday before finishing slightly higher as the euro and pound weakened after the release of weaker-than-expected readings on German economic confidence and U.K. inflation.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose half a percent. The German DAX gained 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index added 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.3 percent.



