On March 20, 2018 the Listing and Surveillance Committee decided to elect Sven Papp the chairman of the Listing and Surveillance Committee.



The new composition of Listing and Surveillance Committee announcement can be found here: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=815197&mes sageId=1024240



Duties of the Committee include listing, admission to trading and delisting of securities and, under the exchanges rules and regulations, imposing sanctions on listed companies and member firms.





Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.