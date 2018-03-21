

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) reported that its statutory pre-tax profit for year ended 31 January 2018, which includes the impact of transformation costs, exceptional items and FFVR, declined by 10.1% to 682 million pounds, from prior year. Earnings per share was 22.0 pence compared to 27.0 pence.



Fiscal year underlying pre-tax profit, which excludes the impact of transformation P&L costs, exceptional items and FFVR, increased by 1.3%, to 797 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 25.4 pence compared to 25.8 pence. Adjusted pre-tax profit, which excludes the impact of exceptional items and FFVR, decreased by 8.1% to 683 million pounds, reflecting 114 million pounds of transformation P&L costs. Adjusted earnings per share was 21.7 pence compared to 24.3 pence, prior year.



Fiscal year total sales declined by 0.3% on a constant currency basis to 11.7 billion pounds, with LFL sales down 0.7%. On a reported rate basis, which includes the impact of exchange rates, sales increased by 3.8%.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 7.49 pence which results in a full year dividend of 10.82 pence, an increase of 4%. The final dividend will be paid on 18 June 2018 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 4 May 2018.



