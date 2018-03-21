

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate held steady in January, in line with expectations, survey from Statistics Norway showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 4.0 percent in January, the same rate as in October.



Unemployment increased by 1,000 from October, which was clearly within the LFS margin of error, the statistical office said.



The rate for January indicates average for December to February and October reflects September to November period.



The number of people registered as unemployed or on government initiatives to promote employment with the Labor and Welfare Administration decreased by 4,000 persons from October to January.



