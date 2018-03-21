

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) reported that its profit for the year ended 31 December 2017 increased by to US$394 million from last year's US$189 million, primarily driven by a strong year-on-year increase in Underlying EBITDA of US$176 million, as well as a US$12 million reduction in net finance expense, a US$19 million year-on-year increase in non-operating forex gains, and a US$11 million reduction in write-offs and allowances) offset by a US$13 million increase in corporate profit taxes. Earnings per share improved to 66.85 US cents from 31.91 US cents last year.



Profit before tax and finance increased by US$187 million to US$496 million compared to US$309 million in 2016, principally reflecting a US$177 million increase in operating profit due to higher sales prices partly offset by lower sales volumes and cost inflation.



Group revenue increased 21% to US$1.2 billion compared to US$986 million in 2016.



Sales volumes for the year were 10.5 million tonnes compared to 11.7 million tonnes in 2016. Sales volumes in 2016 benefitted from a one-off destocking of approximately 400,000 tonnes of pellets which did not repeat in 2017. Sales volumes in 2017 were also impacted by lower production volumes. Pellet stocks as of 31 December 2017 were 390,000 tonnes compared to 369,000 tonnes at the end of 2016.



The company has announced a final ordinary dividend of 3.3 US cents per share as well as a special dividend of 6.6 US cents per share. If the final ordinary dividend is approved by shareholders, the total dividend relating to 2017 will be 16.5 US cents per share (2016: 6.6 US cents per share).



In 2018, Ferrexpo expects further rationalisation of steel capacity in China which should support global steel margins, and in turn encourage a continued focus on iron making productivity. These dynamics, together with a continued focus by Chinese authorities on the environment and a reduction of air emissions, provide a favourable environment for higher quality iron ore, including pellets.



Ferrexpo expects to benefit from higher pellet premiums compared to 2017 reflecting agreements already reached with customers and the prevailing strength in demand for high quality pellets.



From an operational point of view, costs remain subject to commodity prices, the Hryvnia exchange rate and inflation levels in Ukraine. Production volumes will reflect a 65 day pellet line shutdown in the second quarter of 2018. As such first half 2018 production is expected to be in line with the first half of 2017. Production in the second half of 2018 is expected to be ahead of the second half of 2017.



