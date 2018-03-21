

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) announced it has been awarded a contract by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for its Sulphur Recovery Unit Block Package for the Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project, Visakhapatnam, India. The engineering, procurement and construction project, valued at approximately $200 million, includes licensing and commissioning.



With around 12,500 employees, Petrofac operates out of seven strategically located operational centres, in Aberdeen, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Woking, Chennai, Mumbai and Kuala Lumpur and has a further 24 offices worldwide.



