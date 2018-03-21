

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GKN plc (GKN.L) Wednesday urged its shareholders to reject Melrose Industries Plc.'s (MRO.L) takeover offer, noting that it does not come close to reflecting GKN's true value.



Rebutting Melrose's misleading statements, GKN provided correct and complete information to its shareholders.



On the Dana Inc. deal, Melrose claims the transaction is a 'hasty and ill-thought-through transaction'. GKN responded that it has considered a combination with Dana for a number of years. Most recently, Dana approached GKN to discuss a combination in late 2017 before Melrose had made its approach. GKN said its shareholders will receive 47.25% of a world leading vehicle drive systems business, and in addition GKN will receive cash proceeds, net of £0.8 billion of pension deficit transfer, of £1.2 billion.



Among other things, Melrose claimed that the Dana combination would 'involve a lengthy and uncertain completion process'. GKN said both companies expects the transaction will complete by the end of 2018. The combination with Dana does not require CFIUS clearance



GKN also clarified Melrose's claims on strategy for GKN Aerospace, Research and Development, Management as well as on pensions.



Anne Stevens, Chief Executive of GKN, said, 'Our shareholders have an important choice to make, and we believe an independent GKN is the right choice. We are confident our new strategy will maximise the value of GKN and we are working with urgency to deliver it. In scale and nature, GKN is completely different from any business Melrose has ever bought. Melrose lacks the knowledge and experience to manage GKN successfully and has absolutely no plan for the business. Melrose is the high-risk choice.'



