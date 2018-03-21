Echoworx Expands Global Encryption Business to Underserved Asia-Pacific Region

LONDON, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Email encryption providerEchoworxcontinues to expand its operations around the globe, with the Asia-Pacific countries (APAC), the latest region to benefit from Echoworx's OneWorld secure communication platform.

With data centres in Mexico, UK, Canada, the United States, Ireland, and Australia, coming this spring, OneWorld offers organizations around the world a single, flexible, easy-to-use encryption solution that can be integrated into their existing infrastructure. To learn how Echoworx is emerging as a global leader in email security, stop by Booth S2715 at the Cloud Security Expo from March 21-22 at the ExCel Centre in London, England.

There is an urgent need for data security solutions in APAC. A new study from Marsh & McLennan Companies found that Asia-Pacific region has the worst cyber security in the world. Most breaches are never made public and discovery time on average was 520 days; the global average is just 146 days.

Echoworx President and CEO Michael Ginsberg says thatcompanies in more countries are recognizing the importance of encryption and security in thwarting cyberattacks and data breaches, and APAC is an underserved market.

"We moved into Mexico to serve Latin America and are one of the few encryption companies in that market," says Ginsberg. "We have a first-mover advantage there and would like to parlay that stance in APAC, starting in Australia."

Organizations using Echoworx advanced solutions reap the benefits of being able to communicate with customers and partners quickly and securely. Large institutions, such as those in the financial sector, have new and improved ways to engage customers and increase market share by offering secured services like e-statements.

Echoworx can address another growing concern among clients in various parts of the world: that their data is stored in their jurisdiction and not in another country or region.

"Different areas have different maturities and different concerns, such as where is their data being housed," says Ginsberg. "Jurisdictional awareness is a big security purchasing decision when it comes to countries' data."

Ginsberg says Australia will be the launching point for Echoworx's operations in APAC, with plans to have a data centre operating by mid-May, with Indonesia or Japan next on the agenda.

"With the advent of Cloud management, we have the capability to be up in a jurisdiction in a very short time and in an economical fashion," says Ginsberg. "By utilizing Cloud services, we are no longer restricted by physical resources or IT intensive infrastructure maintenance, enabling us to be 100 per cent focused on how we can help our customers communicate better with the outside world in a secure fashion."

The European Union (EU) is another area that will benefit from Echoworx OneWorld platform, as encryption is a logical solution for companies in EU and while it's not mandatory or the only solution, the GDPR encourages its use as a best practice to protect sensitive information from breaches. To learn how your organization can better protect its important data from attacks, stop byboothS2715,grab a latte, and sit in on one of our presentations.

Don't miss the Echoworx session,10 Ways to Leverage Encryption by Taking a Customer-First Approach, in the Get GDPR Ready! Risk, Compliance Theatre on March 21, 2019 from 13:20 to 13:45 with Steve Davis, Solutions Architect.

With many areas around the world needing to step up information security as more organizations are realizing the importance of protecting their data, Echoworx intends to leverage its expertise in communication security.

"For our company, these types of opportunities will allow us to be truly global," says Ginsberg.

