Rise of edge computing boosts demand for simple, cost-effective hyperconverged infrastructure

StorMagic, simplifying storage at the edge, today announced 400 percent growth in its StorMagic Partner Program. The four-fold increase results from quarterly deal registrations year over year and expansion into 23 new countries, since the formal channel program introduction in January 2016.

StorMagic Value Added Resellers (VARs) prefer SvSAN to deliver simplicity and flexibility to customers who are adopting software-defined storage for hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and storage at the edge. SvSAN is being widely adopted into enterprises with distributed IT staff, ROBO, small datacenters and enterprise edge computing sites, across multiple vertical markets.

In 2017, Gartner predicted that currently around 10 percent of enterprise-generated data was created and processed outside a traditional centralized data center or cloud. By 2022, the leading analyst firm predicts this figure will reach 50 percent*.

Companies looking to deploy highly-available IT solutions for edge computing environments and SME data centers are moving en masse to HCI systems because of the simplicity of management. However, VARs are finding that typical hyperconverged appliances are too costly for these smaller environments. StorMagic VARs are growing revenues by building their own HCI solutions using SvSAN software and any x86 server and storage hardware that meets their customers' needs.

Channel program achievements and trends over the last two years include:

More than 200 new partners added in worldwide geographies, ensuring the availability and support of StorMagic SvSAN globally.

Customer deployments into 23 new countries including Finland, Iceland, Portugal, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Thailand.

Addition of five new distributors, including BYTEC (Germany), Exertis (UK), Pianto (Germany), Ready Informatica (Italy) and Xield (China).

Dual-server, fully-configured StorMagic Dell/EMC appliances introduced, available initially in the UK, with pricing starting at approximately $20,000.

Cisco added StorMagic to the Global Price List so that all Cisco channel partners worldwide can sell a bundled solution with UCS and SvSAN.

Lenovo added StorMagic to their U.S. Price List for all of their end user sales teams and channel partners to bundle with any Lenovo server.

SvSAN is being widely adopted into enterprises with distributed IT staff, ROBO, small datacenters, and enterprise edge computing sites, across multiple vertical markets.

StorMagic introduced Predictive Storage Caching to boost performance by up to 400 percent by intelligently moving data between storage caches.

Schneider Electric and StorMagic announced "Branch in a Box" today. The bundle is a complete IT solution combining rack and power components from APC, redundant hyperconverged appliances based on Dell/EMC servers, and VMware hypervisor and virtual SAN software from StorMagic.

"The market reached a tipping point because customers are experiencing absolute sticker shock when evaluating the costs of deploying traditional HCI appliances," said John Glendenning, SVP sales and business development of StorMagic. "StorMagic is seeing three out of four edge computing customers today up from about one in four just two years ago who are seriously evaluating virtualized HCI solutions, but are no longer willing to pay a premium given today's market alternatives. SvSAN is the ideal channel partner offering due to its flexibility and simplicity at much lower price points than competing solutions."

About StorMagic's Partner Program

StorMagic exclusively sells and services SvSAN through its global network of partners. SvSAN drives opportunities for reseller, cloud and strategic server partners to capture additional value through the integration and delivery of proven hyperconverged or server-based SAN solutions. The three-tiered partner program includes Preferred, Advanced and Cloud options with various requirements for and benefits of membership. Visit http://stormagic.com/partners/ for more information.

*Smarter with Gartner, "What Edge Computing Means for Infrastructure and Operations Leaders," by contributor Rob van der Meulen, October 18, 2017.

About StorMagic

Established in 2006, StorMagic is simplifying storage at the edge. Its virtual SAN makes edge computing simple for everyone from large organizations with thousands of sites, to companies running a single small datacenter. StorMagic offers customers that are dissatisfied with the cost and complexity of external SANs a highly available, two-server solution that is simple, cost-effective and flexible. For additional information, visit www.stormagic.com

Join the Conversation

Follow us on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn and Twitter, and subscribe to our corporate blog and YouTube Channel.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005135/en/

Contacts:

StorMagic

Chad Biele, 720-577-5406

stormagic@matternow.com