On March 20, 2018, the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn reviewed the application submitted by AS Skano Group to delist its shares from the Main List and to admit its shares simultaneously to trading in the Secondary List.



The Committee found that one of the main measures for protection of investors is due disclosure of material information. As information disclosure requirements are the same for Secondary List (regulated market operated by the Exchange) and Main List companies, delisting the shares from the Main List and simultaneous admission of the shares to trading in the Secondary List would not jeopardise protection of investors nor maintaining a fair and orderly market.



There are also no differences regarding trading, clearing & settlement, surveillance, sanctioning, etc. rules between Main List and Secondary List issuers and securities.



Proceeding from the above, the Committee decided to delist AS Skano Group shares from the Main List starting April 02, 2018, and to admit the shares simultaneously to trading in the Secondary List.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.