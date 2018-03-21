Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, March 21, 2018 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that shares issued by Baltic tour operator Novaturas (trading ticker: NTU1L) have been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List by Nasdaq Vilnius as of today, March 21, 2018. The listing of the shares of Novaturas follows the company's initial public offering to retail and institutional investors in the Lithuanian, Estonian and Polish markets from February 26 to March 13, 2018. The total number of shares placed was 2,104,648. All the tour operator's shares are being admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius exchange and the Warsaw Stock Exchange as of March 21.



"We're excited to welcome Novaturas as a new issuer on the Baltic securities market. This is the first tour operator to have its shares included on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List," says Saulius Malinauskas, President of Nasdaq Vilnius. "We're delighted that the Nasdaq Vilnius exchange was chosen for the company's capital market plans. We wish the company all success in developing its operations in the Baltic region and beyond, at the same time creating added value for investors over the long term."



"Our strategic goal is to maintain the leading position in the very attractive tourism market in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. We're aiming to further grow the scale of our business while at the same time maintaining high profitability ratios. Our business model is characterized by high operating cash flows and low capital expenditures. We do not invest in fixed assets, focusing instead on our core business, which allows us to regularly share our earnings with our shareholders. Novaturas is thus a unique combination of a growth and a dividend company," says Linas Aldonis, the CEO of Novaturas.



About Novaturas



Established in 1999, Novaturas became the market leader in the Baltic tour industry in 2004 and has kept its leading position ever since. In addition to the Baltics, the group has begun offering its services also in Belarus in collaboration with local retail partners there. Novaturas offers both summer and winter package holidays as well as sightseeing tours, by coach or plane, to more than 30 destinations worldwide, including the most popular holiday resorts in Southern Europe as well as select locations in North Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. Its strategy also aims to retain diverse and complementary distribution channels. Novaturas works with over 400 travel agencies, including all the major agencies in the Baltics. It also operates retail offices of its own in main cities of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, and is investing in the further development of its e-commerce channel.



For more information, see: https://www.novaturasgroup.com/



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: business.nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Learn more at nasdaqbaltic.com.



