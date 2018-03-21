

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure investment company International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L), or INPP reported that its profit before tax for fiscal year 2017 declined to 106.4 million pounds from last year's 175.3 million pounds.



Profit for the year was 106.50 million pounds down from 177.16 million pounds in the previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations declined to 8.36 from 17.18 last year.



Total income dropped to $140.41 million from $199.97 million in the prior year.



The Board reaffirmed its minimum dividend target for 2018 of 7.00 pence per share and to provide new guidance of 7.18 pence per share for 2019. It is confident of longer-term prospects to continue to increase our dividend. By disclosing two-year forward guidance, it hopes to provide shareholders with additional clarity of future intentions.



