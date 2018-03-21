

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as oil prices surged and investors braced for a 25 bps Fed rate hike under new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the day.



Japanese markets were closed to mark the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.3 percent to 3,280.95 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally lower in late trade.



Australian shares ended higher in thin trading volumes ahead of the Federal Reserve decision on interest rates and guidance.



The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index rose 13.90 points or 0.23 percent to 5,950.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 12.30 points or 0.20 percent at 6,053.10.



The big four banks rose between 0.6 percent and 1 percent while mining heavyweight Rio Tinto ended on a flat note after ruling out special dividend before the company's half-year results in August.



Steelmaker Bluescope Steel jumped 4.4 percent as Morgan Stanley started coverage on the stock with an overweight rating.



Oil stocks Santos and Origin Energy rose over 1 percent after oil prices hit three-week highs on Middle East tensions.



Department store chain Myer Holdings tumbled 3.5 percent on reporting a net loss for the first half on impairments and lower sales. Nufarm rallied 5.5 percent after the agricultural chemical supplier said it remained confident of earnings growth in the full year.



Crown Resorts lost about 1 percent after news that billionaire James Packer has resigned as director of the casinos operator.



New Zealand shares rose after Synlait Milk posted record first-half profit, driven by increases in the manufacture and sales of its highest margin products. Synlait shares jumped 14 percent while the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 121.14 points or 1.43 percent to finish at a record high of 8,608.29.



Seoul stocks ended marginally lower ahead of Jerome Powell's first post FOMC press conference. India's Sensex was rising 0.6 percent, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was up as much as 1 percent, Singapore's Straits Times index was moving up 0.2 percent and the Taiwan Weighted finished marginally higher.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was rising 0.4 percent after a government report showed the country's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in February.



Consumer prices climbed 1.4 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 2.7 percent rise in January. Economists had expected the inflation to ease to 1.9 percent.



U.S. stocks rose overnight as a rise in oil prices to three-week highs boosted energy stocks, helping offset trade-war worries and a Facebook data breach scandal. The Dow rose half a percent, the S&P 500 inched up 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.3 percent.



