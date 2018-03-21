Catella Asset Management Iberia Exceeds EUR 200 Million in Assets Under Management

STOCKHOLM, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Catella's Iberian real estate asset management platform, CatellaAssetManagement Iberia (CatellaAM), has exceeded EUR 200 million in assets under management, strengthening its presence in value-add assets and alternative investments. Catella AM is part of Catella's Property Investment Management business area, with in total EUR 5,6 billion in assets under management. Following the acquisition of the Planetocio shopping and leisure centre in Madrid, Catella AM has successfully completed its tenth transaction in Spain, where it operates in the residential, retail and student housing sectors.

CatellaAM continues its investment programme in the Iberian market in several sectors, including residential, retail, office and alternative investments (student housing and others currently under assessment) with the aim of investing an additional EUR 300 million over the next two years. Within its first two years of operations, Catella AM has completed ten transactions in the Spanish market. Its first investments consisted of residential properties for the rental market, including five residential buildings, four in Madrid and one in Barcelona, for an approximate value of EUR 85 million. In addition, several transactions were made in the retail sector, including the Portal Mediterráneo retail park in Castellon together with Mitiska Reim; the El Manar retail park in Valencia together with a fund managed by Aberdeen Standard; the Pinatar Park retail park in south Alicante together with Castellana Properties Socimi; and Planetocio in Madrid together with AEW, acting as the local asset manager.

As part of our strategy of investing into asset classes and sectors undergoing a clear transformation, such as value-add and alternatives, Catella AM recently also acquired the La Campana student residence in Pamplona on behalf of the Catella Student Housing Fund. Catella AM is also the asset manager for this property.

About Catella Property Investment Management

Catella is a leading specialist in property investment management in Europe. We offer institutional and other professional investors attractive, risk-adjusted returns through property asset management and our own property funds. Operations are run by local teams in nine markets, who together offer our clients comprehensive knowledge of the local property markets combined with European reach. Catella manages all phases of the value creation process in property investment, from identification of projects and acquisition to financing, strategic management and, ultimately, sale.

Catella AM is a company that manages investments and real estate assets in Spain and Portugal on behalf of funds managed by the company itself, as well as for Spanish and international institutional investors. The operations are focused on acquisitions and development of real estate assets for residential and commercial use. www.catella.com/en/Spain/AssetManagement/



