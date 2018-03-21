SUNNYVALE, CA and TOKYO, Mar 21, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Trillium Secure, Inc., the global leader in transportation cybersecurity technology, known for its disruptive 'SecureIoT' Cyber Security-as-a-Service (C-SaaS) platform, today announced that Dan Viza has joined the company as Senior Director of Global Business Development and Strategy.Dan brings to Trillium over two decades of experience in automotive technology R&D and product commercialization. He will be managing customer and partner engagements as well as product and service definition."Dan's proven track record of identifying and building relationships with customers and partners will give a strong boost to our go-to-market efforts as we roll out our Cyber Security-as-a-Service platform this year," commented Keith B. McDonnell, Chief Operating Officer at Trillium Secure. "Dan will lead efforts to identify, quantify and communicate the value of our disruptive, data driven service business model to vehicle insurers, fleet owners, car makers and end consumers."Dan has been engaged in business development, product marketing, strategic planning, venture investment and M&A throughout his career at Motorola, Freescale Semiconductor and NXP Semiconductor."I am excited to join the Trillium Team. The company has earned strong interest from across the transportation industry as a result of its disruptive approach to cyber-securing connected vehicles. I am confident that we will positively impact the transportation industry by reducing the risks associated with a "zero day" for car makers, fleet owners and insurance providers, while enabling recurring, subscription revenue streams based on securely harvested vehicular data."About Trillium Secure, Inc.Trillium Secure provides a platform for hardening vehicles against cyber-attacks, and securely harvesting data from vehicles & fleets, then safely harvesting vehicle data for multiple layers of downstream subscription value-add services like vehicle security as a service, digital forensics, UBI, preventative and proactive maintenance, telematics, car sharing and other services. The company operates design centers and fleet security operation sites in Silicon Valley, Detroit, Brno, Ho Chi Min City and Tokyo. For further information, please visit www.trilliumcyber.com.Trillium Secure, Inc. products and services are marketed under the Trillium, SecureIoT, SecureCAR, SecureIXS, SecureOTA and SecureSKYE trademarks.For Media Enquiries, please contact Adrian.Sossna@trilliumcyber.com.Source: Trillium Secure, Inc.Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.