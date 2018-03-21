Partners from PricewaterhouseCoopers will be questioned by the work and pensions committee on Wednesday about the accounting firm's role in the collapse of Carillion, with PwC accused of attempting to "milk the Carillion cow dry". The committee said the correspondence between the Pensions Regulator and Carillion exposed the regulator's weak position and the key role played by PwC. Most of the regulator's negotiations were conducted via PwC, which advised Carillion's directors on managing their ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...