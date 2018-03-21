Cavotec SA hereby invites you to participate in an Investor Information Meeting. The meeting will be held in English and it is only for investors and analysts.



Agenda CEO Mikael Norin and CFO Kristiina Leppänen will comment on Cavotec's Transformation Plan and financial development in the Group, followed by presentations by the respective Division Presidents: Gustavo Miller, Ports & Maritime, Juergen Strommer, Airports & Industry, and Patrick Baudin, Services. The meeting will end with a Q&A session.



Date and address The Investor Information Meeting will be held 11 April at 13.30 - 15.30 CET at IVA Conference Center, Grev Turegatan 16 in Stockholm, Sweden.



Registration To join the Investor Information Meeting, please register latest by 9 April 2018 by sending an email to: investorinformationday@cavotec.com



Live video webcast The meeting can be followed live or as replay via the internet: http://ir.cavotec.com in the section Investor Meetings.



Conference call If you wish to listen to the presentation via telephone, please dial the following number: +46 856 642 697.



Presentation The presentation will be available once the presentation has started at http://ir.cavotec.com in the section Investor Meetings.



ENDS



For further information please contact:



Kristiina Leppänen



Group Chief Financial Officer



Telephone: +41 91 911 40 10 - Email: investor@cavotec.com



Johan Hahnel



Investor Relations Manager



Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34 - Email: investorinformationday@cavotec.com



About Cavotec



Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at cavotec.com.



The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Cavotec SA under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on 21 March 2018, 09.30 CET.