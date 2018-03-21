

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vectura Group plc (VEC.L), a device and formulation business for inhaled airways products, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 statutory loss before tax was 102.2 million pounds. In the prior year's nine months, loss before tax was 40.1 million pounds.



The results reflected the discontinued royalty revenues and significant non-recurring milestones recognised in 2016, increased amortisation charges and the change in accounting reference date.



Loss after tax was 85.7 million pounds or 12.6 pence per share, while prior year's 9-month loss was 32.1 million pounds or 5.3 pence per share.



IFRS-reported operating loss was 96.2 million pounds, due to the impact of a full year, non-cash charge for amortisation and impairment of intangible assets. Last year's operating loss was 44.5 million pounds.



The company noted that adjusted EBITDA was ahead of expectations at 25.8 million pounds profit, compared to last year's 34.1 million pounds profit, driven by in-line revenue performance, delivery of merger synergy savings and tight R&D cost management.



Full -year reported revenue was 148.0 million pounds, in line with Board expectations. The prior year's nine-month revenues was 126.5 million pounds.



Looking ahead, the Board maintained its expectations for strong growth in total 2018 Group revenues, driven by performance from in-market inhaled products, particularly flutiform and Ultibro/Seebri Breezhaler.



The company also reiterated its previously-reduced R&D investment guidance range of 55 million pounds to 65 million pounds for the year.



