NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology, has been named a finalist in the 2018 Call Centre Helper Top 10 Contact Centre Technology Awards.

The awards were founded to recognize the best products on the market and help contact center managers make informed decisions about the technologies they invest in. The winner is voted for by readers of Call Centre Helper, making the results impartial and providing an accurate picture of the best technology available.

NewVoiceMedia has been nominated for its market-leading cloud contact center and inside sales technology which enables businesses worldwide to create exceptional, emotive customer experiences to serve better and sell more. Its global cloud telephony platform is an intelligent, multi-tenant solution that joins up all communications channels and plugs straight into an organization's CRM software for full access to hard-won data.

NVM now serves more than 700 customers spanning six continents including Paysafe, FCR Media, Ebury, WorldRemit, Delivery Hero, Kingston University, Lumesse, Vax, FlixBus, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society.

"We're delighted to reach the final of the Top 10 Contact Centre Technology Awards," comments John Eng, Chief Marketing Officer of NewVoiceMedia. "Our cloud contact center and inside sales platform is helping companies worldwide transform their sales performance and deliver a more emotive customer experience and this nomination is further testament that our solutions really are best-in-class. We look forward to the results in May."

To vote, visit www.callcentrehelper.com/best-product.htm. Voting closes on April 6 and the winning product will be announced in late May 2018.

