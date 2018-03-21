PJSC PHOSAGRO - PhosAgro's revenue in 4Q17 up 14% y/y to RUB 45.8 bln

For Immediate Release 21 March 2018

PhosAgro's revenue in 4Q 2017 increased by 14% y/y to RUB 45.8 billion

Moscow - PhosAgro ("PhosAgro" or the "Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, today announces its consolidated IFRS financial results for the three months (4Q) and twelve months (FY) ended 31 December 2017.

Revenue in 4Q 2017 increased by 14% year-on-year to RUB 45.8 billion (USD 784 million), bringing FY 2017 revenue to RUB 181.4 billion (USD 3.1 billion). EBITDA for 4Q 2017 was RUB 12.8 billion (USD 219 million), with an EBITDA margin of 28%. EBITDA for FY 2017 was RUB 51.3 billion (USD 879 million). Net income (adjusted for non-cash FX items) in 4Q 2017 decreased by 50% year-on-year to RUB 3.7 billion (USD 63 million), bringing adjusted net income for FY 2017 to RUB 21.2 billion (USD 363 million).

4Q and FY 2017 financial and operational highlights

RUB million or % 4Q 2017 4Q 2016 Chng, %YoY FY 2017 FY 2016 Chng, %YoY Revenue 45,778 40,135 14% 181,351 187,742 -3% EBITDA** 12,752 13,442 -5% 51,263 72,365 -29% EBITDA margin 27.8% 33.5% -6 pp 28.3% 38.5% -10 pp Net income 4,256 11,371 -63% 25,331 59,886 -58% Net income adj* 3,700 7,431 -50% 21,190 42,924 -51% 31-12-2017 31-12-2016 Net debt 119,985 105,115 ND/LTM EBITDA 2.3x 1.5x Sales, 000' mt 4Q 2017 4Q 2016 Chng, %YoY FY2017 FY2016 Chng, %YoY Phosphate-based 1,599 1,418 13% 6,489 5,829 11% Nitrogen-based 411 327 26% 1,616 1,394 16% Phosphate rock 734 609 21% 2,732 2,448 12%

RUB/USD rates: average 4Q 2017: 58.4; average 4Q 2016: 63.1; as of 31 December 2017: 57.6; as of 31 December 2016: 60.7

** EBITDA is calculated as operating profit adjusted for depreciation and amortisation.

* adjusted for non-cash FX items



PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said: "Despite the effects of the RUB appreciation, which remain unfavourable for all exporters, I believe that PhosAgro has successfully passed the peak of its capex cycle and remains well positioned to benefit from the ongoing recovery in fertilizer prices. The contribution from our newly-built ammonia and urea units, as well as further organic growth in both upstream and downstream operations, should multiply the positive effects of our efforts to keep operating and capital expenses, as well as working capital, under control. Going forward, our primary focus will be on continuing to enhance vertical integration and on further optimising existing business processes.

"We successfully reached our highly ambitious production milestones in 2017, and do not plan to stop there: in 2018 we are targeting a year-on-year increase in downstream fertilizer production of up to 10%. We have a strong track record of delivering organic production growth, and this enables us to address the key issue of growing revenue while keeping opex under control thanks to the 'scale effect'.

"Our sales strategy, which is based on the principle of moving closer to our end customers, is also a cornerstone of our long-term strategy. In 2017 we increased the share of direct sales to more than 90%, which helps us to maximise net-back prices. However, this benefit was balanced by growth in working capital, which put pressure on the Company's cash flows in 4Q 2017. To mitigate this negative impact and normalise working capital, we plan to evaluate new financial instruments.

"Looking ahead to 2018 market conditions, we remain optimistic on price dynamics on the back of inflated feedstock prices and the tight supply/demand balance throughout 1Q and beginning of 2Q, with more upside to prices expected as the high season kicks off in Latin America and India. Despite a significant 30% year-on-year decrease in phosphate exports in 4Q 2017, China is still considered the wild card in the phosphate segment, and we will all be paying close attention to Chinese export numbers for April and May. At the same time, we remain confident that ongoing inflation in coal and sulphur prices, combined with significant tightening of environmental regulations in the country, should put additional pressure on production and export numbers in China.'

4Q 2017 market conditions

The average price of DAP (FOB Tampa) in 4Q 2017 was USD 364 per tonne, which implies a year-on-year increase of USD 41 , or 13%, per tonne.

per tonne, which implies a year-on-year increase of , or 13%, per tonne. The key reasons behind the recovery in phosphate prices were: 1) a nearly 30% year-on-year decrease in phosphate exports (DAP/MAP/NP/TSP) from China in 4Q 2017 due to a spike in feestock prices and stricter environmental regulations; 2) robust activity on the Indian market, where overall DAP imports grew by more than 60% year-on-year to 900k+ tonnes; and 3) idling of Plant City by Mosaic.

in 4Q 2017 due to a spike in feestock prices and stricter environmental regulations; 2) robust activity on the Indian market, where overall DAP imports grew by more than 60% year-on-year to 900k+ tonnes; and 3) idling of Plant City by Mosaic. The average price of urea (FOB Baltic) in 4Q 2017 was USD 241 per tonne vs. USD 206 per tonne in 4Q 2016. The price increase was supported by seasonal demand in South Asia and Brazil , coupled with a substantial decrease in exports from China .

Financial performance

Revenue in 4Q 2017 increased by 14% year-on-year to RUB 45.8 billion (USD 784 million). Year-on-year growth of 15% in total sales of fertilizers and MCP was offset by a further 7% year-on-year appreciation in the average RUB/USD exchange rate and a 17% year-on-year decrease in the average realised price for phosphate rock (in USD terms). On the positive side, revenue growth was supported by respective increases of 10% and nearly 25% year-on-year in the average realised prices (USD-denominated) for phosphate- and nitrogen-based fertilizers on export markets, which accounted for over 80% of total sales in 4Q 2017. A more detailed revenue breakdown by key products is presented below.

Revenue breakdown by key products

RUB million 4Q 2017 4Q 2016 Chng, % YoY FY 2017 FY 2016 Chng, % YoY DAP/MAP 14,955 13,505 11% 62,188 63,906 -3% NPK(S) 12,297 10,543 17% 48,487 49,693 -2% PhosRock 5,357 5,760 -7% 21,158 26,037 -19% Nitrogen-based 6,362 4,266 49% 21,766 18,754 16%

Gross profit remained virtually flat year-on-year at RUB 20.9 billion (USD 358 million), while the gross margin decreased by 8 p.p. year-on-year to 46%. Gross profit and margin performance for the phosphate-based and nitrogen-based segments were as follows:

The phosphate-based segment saw a 10% year-on-year decrease in gross profit to RUB 18.4 billion ( USD 315 million ), with a gross margin of 48%, compared to 58% in 4Q 2016.

( ), with a gross margin of 48%, compared to 58% in 4Q 2016. Gross profit for the nitrogen-based segment more than doubled year-on-year to RUB 2.5 billion ( USD 43 million ). The gross margin for the segment increased by 10 p.p. year-on-year to 37%.

EBITDA decreased by 5% year-on-year in 4Q 2017, to RUB 12.8 billion (USD 219 million), while the EBITDA margin declined by 6 p.p. to 28%, compared to 33% in 4Q 2016. Net profit (adjusted for non-cash FX items) dropped by half year-on-year to RUB 3.7 billion (USD 63 million) in 4Q 2017.

The RUB appreciated by almost 7% year-on-year during the quarter (the average RUB/USD foreign exchange rates for 4Q 2017 and 4Q 2016 were RUB 58.4 and RUB 63.1, respectively), which had a net negative impact, as prices for most of the Company's products are denominated in USD, while costs are primarily RUB-based. The appreciation of the RUB as of 31 December 2017 (RUB 57.6 per USD) compared to 30 September 2017 (RUB 58.0 per USD) resulted in an FX gain of RUB 0.6 billion (RUB 3.9 billion gain in Q4 2016).

Cash flow from operating activities in 4Q 2017 stood at RUB 3.5 billion (USD 60 million) compared to RUB 0.9 billion (USD 14 million) in 4Q 2016, predominantly due to slower growth in accounts receivables. Operating cash flow for the year stood at RUB 30 billion (USD 514 million).

Gross debt (including finance lease liabilities) as of 31 December 2017 increased by 7% quarter-on-quarter, to RUB 122.7 billion (USD 2.1 billion), primarily due to extra short-term financing for working capital, which was partially counterbalanced by the slight RUB appreciation in the fourth quarter. Net debt as of 31 December 2017 stood at RUB 120 billion (USD 2.1 billion). Most of the Company's debt is denominated in USD and thus is naturally hedged by primarily USD-denominated sales. The net debt to LTM EBITDA ratio increased marginally to 2.3x as of 31 December 2017, up from 2.1x as of 30 September 2017.

Cost of Sales

RUB million 4Q 2017 4Q 2016 Chng, % YoY FY 2017 FY 2016 Chng, % YoY Materials and services 7,785 6,734 16% 31,597 27,199 16% D&A 4,173 2,725 53% 13,719 9,424 46% Salaries 3,082 2,637 17% 11,234 10,937 3% Natural gas 3,159 2,149 47% 9,715 8,084 20% Potash 2,136 1,659 29% 8,772 7,104 23% Sulphur and sulph. acid 1,991 1,036 92% 6,471 6,065 7% Electricity 1,493 1,212 23% 5,539 4,462 24% Ammonium sulphate 1,071 759 41% 2,424 2,547 -5% Ammonia 884 1,242 -29% 6,650 5,801 15% Fertilisers for resale 833 621 34% 4,753 4,254 12% Fuel 827 655 26% 3,034 2,299 32% Heating energy 199 214 -7% 671 676 -1% Other items -3 32 n/m 9 42 n/m Change in stock of WIP -2,931 -2,924 n/m -3,159 -850 n/m Total 24,699 18,751 32% 101,429 88,044 15%

Cost of sales grew by 32% year-on-year in 4Q 2017 to RUB 24.7 billion (USD 424 million). The key factors behind the growth were:

Spending on materials and services grew by 16% year-on-year to RUB 7.8 billion ( USD 134 million ), driven by a 6% year-on-year increase in phosphate rock processing, 13% growth in overall fertilizer production and 2.6% year-on-year CPI inflation.

( ), driven by a 6% year-on-year increase in phosphate rock processing, 13% growth in overall fertilizer production and 2.6% year-on-year CPI inflation. D&A was up significantly by 53% year-on-year to RUB 4.2 billion ( USD 72 million ), due to the commissioning of assets (Main Shaft #2 at the Kirovsk mine, as well as newly built assets including those related to the new ammonia and urea unit) and depreciation of capitalised repairs.

( ), due to the commissioning of assets (Main Shaft #2 at the Kirovsk mine, as well as newly built assets including those related to the new ammonia and urea unit) and depreciation of capitalised repairs. Salaries increased by 17% year-on-year to RUB 3.1 billion , mainly due to additional headcount hired for the newly built ammonia and urea units and additional accruals for vacation and bonuses.

, mainly due to additional headcount hired for the newly built ammonia and urea units and additional accruals for vacation and bonuses. Spending on natural gas increased by 47% year-on-year to RUB 3.2 billion ( USD 55 million ), mainly due to a 60% year-on-year increase in ammonia production, for which natural gas is the main feedstock.

( ), mainly due to a 60% year-on-year increase in ammonia production, for which natural gas is the main feedstock. A year-on-year increase in expenditure on potash of 29%, to RUB 2.1 billion ( USD 36 million ), due to 11% growth in purchased volumes (thanks to the greater share of NPKs with high potash content) and a 16% increase in RUB-denominated prices.

( ), due to 11% growth in purchased volumes (thanks to the greater share of NPKs with high potash content) and a 16% increase in RUB-denominated prices. Expenditures on sulphur and sulphuric acid were up by 92% year-on-year to RUB 2.0 billion ( USD 34 million ). The key reason behind this was the almost doubling of RUB-denominated prices (in sulphur equivalent)

( ). The key reason behind this was the almost doubling of RUB-denominated prices (in sulphur equivalent) Electricity costs increased by 23% year-on-year to RUB 1.5 billion ( USD 26 million ), mostly on the back of 21% growth in the average electricity price.

( ), mostly on the back of 21% growth in the average electricity price. A 29% year-on-year decrease in spending on purchased ammonia, to RUB 0.9 billion ( USD 15 million ), was mainly due to a 38% year-on-year decrease in purchase volumes after the launch of PhosAgro's new ammonia unit. The drop in purchased volumes was partially compensated by an 18% year-on-year increase in average RUB-denominated prices

( ), was mainly due to a 38% year-on-year decrease in purchase volumes after the launch of PhosAgro's new ammonia unit. The drop in purchased volumes was partially compensated by an 18% year-on-year increase in average RUB-denominated prices Spendings on ammonium sulphate increased by 41% year-on-year to RUB 1.1 billion ( USD 19 million ), mostly on the back of 18% growth in average RUB-denominated prices and 19% growth in consumption (on the back of the higher NPK and NPS production).

Administrative expenses decreased by 11% year-on-year to RUB 3.7 billion (USD 63 million) in 4Q 2017, primarily due to a 30% decrease in personnel costs to RUB 1.8 billion (USD 31 million) on the back of lower bonus payments and lower reserves created for future payments.

In 4Q 2017 selling expenses increased by 44% year-on-year to RUB 7.7 billion (USD 132 million). The main factors behind the growth were: 1) freight, port and stevedoring expenses grew by 52% year-on-year to RUB 4.1 billion (USD 71 million) primarily due to a 26% year-on-year increase in export sales of rock and fertilizers as well as growth in shipping rates; 2) materials and services grew significantly to RUB 0.9 billion (USD 15 million) due to higher import duties paid as the Company increased export sales to European markets, as well as higher transportation and storage expenses due to expanding distribution and retail business operations in Russia and abroad; 3) spending on transportation grew by 29% year-on-year to RUB2.3 billion (USD39 million), driven by the 16% year-on-year growth in overall sales and the indexation in railroad tariffs.

Cash spent on capex in 4Q 2017 amounted to RUB 12.6 billion (USD 216 million), an increase of 18% year-on-year. Capex for FY 2017 reached RUB 35.9 billion (USD 615 million).

Outlook

Market outlook

Phosphate exports from China in 1Q 2018 remain limited due to the traditional high season for domestic consumers.

in 1Q 2018 remain limited due to the traditional high season for domestic consumers. We expect the US to be active on DAP/MAP import markets after the cut in domestic production due to the idling of Plant City by Mosaic.

The supply/demand balance in 1Q /early 2Q18 will remain tight in the light of export and production cuts in Tunisia (due to a shortage of phosphate rock production) and Morocco (due to bad weather), and this may push prices up to USD 410 -415 per tonne of DAP FOB Tampa.

(due to a shortage of phosphate rock production) and (due to bad weather), and this may push prices up to -415 per tonne of DAP FOB Tampa. Significant growth in the price of phosphoric acid in India (by USD 110 per tonne of P 2 O 5 to USD 678 CFR India in 1Q 2018), coupled with low inventories will lead to earlier than usual import activity.

(by per tonne of P O to CFR India in 1Q 2018), coupled with low inventories will lead to earlier than usual import activity. We expect Latin America to be active on the market in 2Q 2018.

2017 2016 RUB Million RUB Million Revenues 181,351 187,742 Cost of sales (101,429) (88,044) Gross profit 79,922 99,698 Administrative expenses (14,662) (13,598) Selling expenses (24,466) (19,769) Taxes, other than income tax (2,679) (2,261) Other expenses, net (2,136) (2,472) Operating profit 35,979 61,598 Finance income 615 909 Finance costs (6,980) (4,682) Foreign exchange gain, net 4,141 16,962 Share of profit of associates 287 140 Profit before tax 34,042 74,927 Income tax expense (8,711) (15,041) Profit for the year 25,331 59,886 Attributable to: Non-controlling interests ^ (2) 2 Shareholders of the Parent 25,333 59,884 Other comprehensive income Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss Actuarial gains and losses (342) (68) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation difference (377) (3,105) Other comprehensive loss for the year (719) (3,173) Total comprehensive income for the year 24,612 56,713 Attributable to: Non-controlling interests ^ (2) 2 Shareholders of the Parent 24,614 56,711 Basic and diluted earnings per share (in RUB) 196 462

31 December 2017 31 December 2016 RUB million RUB million Assets Property, plant and equipment 175,113 154,713 Advances issued for property, plant and equipment 2,334 4,684 Intangible assets 1,773 1,165 Investments in associates 969 816 Deferred tax assets 5,371 5,110 Other non-current assets 1,955 2,226 Non-current assets 187,515 168,714 Other current investments 352 3,282 Inventories 27,345 19,934 Trade and other receivables 33,727 30,013 Cash and cash equivalents 2,691 7,261 Current assets 64,115 60,490 Total assets 251,630 229,204 Equity Share capital 372 372 Share premium 7,494 7,494 Retained earnings 85,480 74,932 Other reserves 4,767 5,486 Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent 98,113 88,284 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 129 137 Total equity 98,242 88,421 Liabilities Loans and borrowings 76,530 96,409 Finance lease liabilities 1,004 1,830 Defined benefit obligations 950 767 Deferred tax liabilities 7,914 4,600 Non-current liabilities 86,398 103,606 Loans and borrowings 44,025 12,457 Finance lease liabilities 1,117 1,680 Trade and other payables 21,848 23,040 Current liabilities 66,990 37,177 Total equity and liabilities 251,630 229,204