Boudicca, the specialist shareholder communications and corporate governance consultancy, is pleased to announce that it is sponsoring this year's Non-Executive Director Awards, which recognise the achievements of non-executive directors.

Sheryl Cuisia, Managing Director of Boudicca, commented: "Congratulations to the shortlisted and winning non-executive directors of this year's awards. While to the casual observer the role they undertake might be enviable and not that difficult to discharge, the reality is so often very different. It is not easy being an effective non-executive in today's boardrooms and the pursuit of best practice corporate governance is not for the faint hearted. With activism becoming an increasing part of the UK corporate scene, the progressive non-executive understands the importance of the board taking the initiative for more regular engagement with shareholders and to ensure preparedness should an activist strike. We are honoured to be supporting these awards that recognise these strengths and the crucial role of the non-executive director."

The Non-Executive Director Awards were established in 2006, by Peel Hunt, to acknowledge the achievements of non-executive directors who contribute daily to the success and growth of businesses and not-for-profit organisations across the UK. The winners are decided by an eminent panel of judges from a variety of sectors, chaired by Sir Roger Carr, Chairman of BAE Systems. The awards are presented at a ceremony attended by representatives from across the corporate world, which this year is being held at Claridge's hotel, Mayfair, on 21 March 2018.

Boudicca is sponsoring the 'Private/Private Equity Backed' category, which rewards non-executive directors who have made a significant contribution to their organisation's strategy, impacted on the financial success of the company, demonstrated high ethical standards and shown good corporate governance.

Further insight on the emergence of the progressive non-executive director can be found here: http://www.nedawards.co.uk/boudicca-progressive-non-executive/ and https://boudiccaproxy.com/services/proxy-solicitation/

