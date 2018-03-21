Scandit Case Offers 'Out of the Box' Barcode Scanning for Android Devices

LONDON, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Barcode scanning-enabled Android smartphones capture and push data to back-end software platforms with no integration required

Scandit, provider of a next-generation mobile data capture platform built on proprietary computer vision technology, machine learning and augmented reality, is now offering Scandit Case for select Android devices to create a ready-to-use barcode scanning solution.

The Scandit Case is an ergonomically designed scanning case that provides protection in a lightweight form factor during everyday activities. It also offers a scanning experience superior to traditional handheld scanners and mobile computers at a fraction of the cost.

When users download the Scandit Keyboard Wedge scanning app to a select Android device and configure it for the Scandit case, the smartphone becomes an enterprise-grade barcode scanner right out of the box, with no programming or integration required.

Scandit Case for Android can also be integrated into a user specific app supporting all of Scandit's mobile scanning features. Compared to traditional scanners, smartphones equipped with Scandit software and inserted into the Case can reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) of mobile data capture by up to 5x over the lifecycle of the device.

Just like the Scandit Cases for iPhone 6/6s, 7, 8 and iPod touch, the Case for Android operates without additional electrical components and leverages the device's built-in camera and flash to scan barcodes with unprecedented ease of use, while still accessing all other smartphone features. This significantly reduces the substantial maintenance and support costs typically associated with dedicated scanners and scan accessories such as sleds.

"We've received many requests to make a Scandit Case for Android smartphones," said Samuel Mueller, Scandit CEO. "We continue to expand the range of devices that can be used in conjunction with Scandit Case and our mobile software and cloud services in order to enable as many enterprises as possible to transform their business operations while reducing TCO of mobile data capture."

Links

Learn more about the Scandit Case: https://www.scandit.com/products/case/

Learn more about Keyboard Wedge: https://www.scandit.com/products/barcode-scanner/keyboard-wedge-details/

Lear more about Scandit Barcode Scanner SDK: https://www.scandit.com/products/barcode-scanner/

About Scandit

At Scandit, we are helping business users and consumers to augment the physical world with relevant digital information in real time through barcodes, images and other visual identifiers captured with smart devices such as smartphones, wearables, drones, and robots. With our next-generation mobile data capture platform built on proprietary computer vision, machine learning and augmented reality, we enable businesses to unlock previously unavailable levels of insights into enterprise processes and workflows, resulting in more efficient decisions, more effective employees, lower cost and more satisfied customers and clients.

Don't just take our word for it. Many of the world's most innovative and successful companies are already reaping the benefits of Scandit's next-generation mobile data capture platform. Our clients include Camelot, Doddle, Kantar Worldpanel, Sephora, TNT and Deutsche Post/DHL.

For more information visit www.scandit.com.