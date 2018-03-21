sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.03.2018 | 10:05
PR Newswire

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, March 21

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

21 March 2018

Name of Applicant:Ruffer Investment Company Limited
Name of Scheme:General Corporate Purposes Scheme
Period of Return:From: 22 September 2017 to 21 March 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:6,033,841
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):13,112,500
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):6,525,000
===================
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:12,621,341
===================


Name of Contact: Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel. 01481 745001

