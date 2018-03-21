JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, March 21
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP')
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV')
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 28th February 2018 was as follows:
|Company Name
|Date
|NAV per Ordinary Share
|JZ Capital Partners Limited
|28th February 2018
|US$ 9.98
The NAV at 28 February 2018 is $9.98 per share ($9.81 at 31 January 2018). The increase in NAV per share of 17 cents per share is due to investment gains and accrued investment income of 23 cents and fx gains of 2 cents offset by expenses and finance costs of (8 cents). These results are preliminary, and are subject to review by our auditors.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com