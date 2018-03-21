sprite-preloader
21.03.2018 | 10:06
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

London, March 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP')
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV')

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 28th February 2018 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited28th February 2018US$ 9.98


The NAV at 28 February 2018 is $9.98 per share ($9.81 at 31 January 2018). The increase in NAV per share of 17 cents per share is due to investment gains and accrued investment income of 23 cents and fx gains of 2 cents offset by expenses and finance costs of (8 cents). These results are preliminary, and are subject to review by our auditors.



Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com


© 2018 PR Newswire