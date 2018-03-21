IT Revolution Announces Next Round of Speakers for DevOps Enterprise Summit London

Program additions for June event include technology and business leaders from Barclays, Capital One, Accenture, NatWest, bol.com and more

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --IT Revolution (http://itrevolution.com), the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced its second round of speakers for its DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2018 (https://events.itrevolution.com/eur/). The event will take place at the Intercontinental London - The O2 from 25-26 June, 2018. Attendees can expect in-depth experience reports and educational sessions led by technology practitioners, extensive networking opportunities, and more.

Tickets can be purchased for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2018 at: (https://events.itrevolution.com/eur/register/). Attendees are encouraged to register early as the event is expected to sell out.

The second round of speakers includes:

Aimee Bechtle , Senior Manager Advanced Engineering, Capital One

, Senior Manager Advanced Engineering, Capital One Nicole Bryan , VP of Product, Tasktop

, VP of Product, Tasktop Cornelia Davis , Sr. Director of Technology, Pivotal

, Sr. Director of Technology, Pivotal Carmen DeArdo , Technology Director, Nationwide Insurance

, Technology Director, Nationwide Insurance Dominica DeGrandis , Director, Digital Transformation, Tasktop

, Director, Digital Transformation, Tasktop Damon Edwards , Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Rundeck

, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Rundeck Mirco Hering , APAC DevOps & Agile Lead, Accenture

, APAC DevOps & Agile Lead, Accenture Nick Funnell , GTIS CTO Hosting Development Lead, Barclays

, GTIS CTO Hosting Development Lead, Barclays Mik Kersten , CEO, Tasktop

, CEO, Tasktop Charity Majors CEO and Co-Founder, Honeycomb

Tapabrata "Topo" Pal, Senior Director & Sr. Engineering Fellow, Capital One

Frederieke Ubels , Director, bol.com

, Director, bol.com John Willis , VP of Devops and Digital Practices, SJ Technologies

, VP of Devops and Digital Practices, SJ Technologies Jennifer Wood , Head of Performance & Business Management, Technology, NatWest

"This new group of speakers represents technology leaders who have boldy inspired change and overcome complex organizational challenges," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution and co-author of The Phoenix Project and The DevOps Handbook. "We are eager to hear the transformation stories and best practices that encompass all things DevOps - from the pipeline, to the processes, to the people."

About the DevOps Enterprise Summit

The DevOps Enterprise Summit is a vendor-neutral conference for technology and business leaders who are transforming how large, complex organizations deliver and operate software to help their organizations win in the marketplace.

Entering its third year in Europe and fifth year in the US, its goal is to accelerate DevOps adoption and increase the likelihood of those initiatives succeeding, enabling the cultural norms, technical practices and architectures that help organizations achieve the highest levels of performance.

The event features experience report and subject matter expert talks from technology leaders at top global brands that leverage DevOps to thrive within an increasingly software-driven economy. Through keynotes, breakout sessions, collaborative workshops and space to interact within an expo hall, attendees gain insights into the evolving technical and architectural practices and the methods needed to lead widespread change efforts in large organizations.

Share This: DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2018 announces another round of speakers, including @carmendeardo, @mik_kersten, @MircoHering & more! Register at https://events.itrevolution.com/eur/ @DOES_EUR DOES18

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of IT professionals.

Contact:

Jeremy Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760, ext. 16

jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/346968/IT_Revolution___Logo.jpg