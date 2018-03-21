GKN branded Melrose Industries a novice operator with no plan, in the latest round of accusations between the companies locked in a hostile bid battle. The FTSE 100 engineering company published a series of rebuttals to what it described as misleading statements made by Melrose, which is trying to buy GKN against the will of GKN's board. GKN said Melrose was "a novice in automotive" with little experience in aerospace and no wider plan. It rejected claims made by Melrose about GKN's research ...

